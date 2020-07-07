An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley police officer fatally shot his neighbor.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler confirmed an off-duty police officer shot his neighbor in Cornwall Monday night. Hoovler didn't provide the officer's name, where the officer works, or the name, age, or gender of the victim.

The shooting happened at 151 Main Street in Cornwall shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday, according to Rockland Video. As of this writing, it's unclear what led to the shooting, but Hoovler said more information should be released later on Tuesday.

No charges have been filed as of now, Hoovler said adding a grand jury will investigate.