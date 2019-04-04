OCC Turning Their Headquarters Into a Go-Kart Track and Arcade

Orange County Choppers has announced a big change coming to their headquarters in Newburgh.

The building, made famous by American Chopper on the Discovery Channel, is undergoing a major transformation. In an effort to bring in crowds, the 90,000 square foot building will be remodeled to feature an arcade and other entertainment attractions.

Besides an arcade with a redemption area for prizes, there is a plan to add go-kart racing, a laser tag arena, escape rooms, virtual reality attractions, and more. The laser tag and arcade are open now. The go-kart track is currently under construction and is expected to open this summer.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Orange County Choppers says that adding entertainment elements to their headquarters will draw in more of their fans.

We have people visit us from around the world and with the new family elements, the new influx of motorcycle builds and hotel next door, Orange County Choppers Headquarters will become a must visit destination for motorcycle and OCC enthusiasts.

In 2016 rumors were swirling that the Orange County Choppers building was in foreclosure and up for sale. Paul Senior came on to the Boris & Robyn Show to set the record straight.

Since then the Teutul family have been working on a comeback with new episodes of American Chopper airing on Discovery. The new series has been focusing on Paul Senior and Junior as they attempt to repair their strained relationship. After the first episode ran, Paul Junior told us that things are looking much brighter for the Teutuls. It's unclear if the new go-kart and arcade will become a storyline in upcoming episodes of the series.

We want to know what you think about OCC transforming their complex into an arcade. Do you think you'll visit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or on our Facebook page.

