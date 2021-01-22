A massive estate that was previously owned by Paul Sr., of Orange County Choppers, is back on the market.

Just a few years ago in 2017, Paul Sr. had listed his Hudson Valley home for $2.9 million. The home was purchased after multiple price drops in 2019 for $1.65 million. Now, the home is listed for nearly the same asking price Paul Sr. had listed it for, at $2.8 million, according to Realtor.com.

While Orange County Choppers get ready to move to Florida, you can own a piece of Hudson Valley culture. Check out pictures of the huge estate below.

You Can Own the Former Hudson Valley Mansion of OCC's Paul Sr.