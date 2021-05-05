NYS Will Give You $2,000 To Do This, But Should You?

Are you like me? Thinking about whether or not an electric car (EV) is in my future, and by future, I mean in the next 10 years or so? My thoughts continue to will I be able to 'survive' on the number of miles between charges? Will there be enough charging stations where I find myself, should I decide to take it on a trip? Lastly, am I prepared for my electric bill to go up?

All of these are great questions and trust me, I keep looking at the cars, Tesla, VM, BMW, Chevy, Toyota and of course, MINI. Heck, there is even an all-electric Ford Mustang, which as a car enthusiast slightly baffles me that that is even possible. Where is the throaty engine roar that is synonymous with a Mustang? Unless they change the name of the car, I guess I will just have to get over that engine sound with that Brand.

Anyone, why am I thinking about this now? Because I am cheap. Ok, maybe frugal is a better word. I keep seeing the rebates that New York State (NYSERDA) is offering when you purchase an electric vehicle. I also keep seeing that the amount that they offer has been going down each year. So should I try to take advantage of that before they disappear?

If you are on the fence (like I am), all I can do is encourage you to look at the pros and cons for you. Like is the rebate worth it? Can you put a charging station at your house? Are you ready?

For more information about the DRIVE CLEAN NY program:

Charge NY initiative is offering electric car buyers the Drive Clean Rebate of up to $2,000 for new car purchases or leases. Combine that with a Federal Tax Credit of up to $7,500.

If you own an electric vehicle, feel free to share your thoughts with it. I would love to know how you use it, daily driver, longer trips? Do you have any problems finding a charging station when you need it?

