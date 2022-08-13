NYS Police Looking to Identify Human Remains Found in Oneonta, NY

Police in upstate New York are asking for the public's help in identifying human remains.

On Thursday, August 11th, 2022, the New York State Police in Oneonta took to social media to update the public on a recent find. According to the post, NY State Police came discovered unidentified human remains in the town of Morris in Otsego County.

In a statement, the New York State Police wrote:

The New York State Police at Oneonta are investigating the discovery of unidentified human remains, located in a remote area in the town of Morris, Otsego County. The remains are those of an adult female, approximately 4’9”- 4’11” in height. The woman was wearing Adidas brand jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots.

They added that the adult female was found with a silver heart-shaped adjustable ring and a gold chain necklace.

The pictures of the evidence found and mentioned in the New York State Police's statement can be found above or on the NYS Police Facebook page.

The New York State Police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward. If you or someone you know has information regarding the adult female remains that were found, contact the NY State Police at 607-561-7400 with case number: # 10972590.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, also known as NamUS, 600,000 people go missing every year and in addition, 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered every year.

