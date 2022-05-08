Did you get caught up in the April the Giraffe excitement a few years ago? There were a lot of people that did. Sadly, April has passed on, but her children continue to make the people at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, very happy.

Did you know that there are other giraffes throughout the state of New York? Yes, they are at zoos or game parks. In the first week of May 2022, there was one more added to the NYS Giraffe family.

Where was the new Giraffe born in New York State in May of 2022?

Young giraffe in zoo Fuse loading...

The new giraffe was born on May 2, 2022, at the Seneca Park Zoo, near Rochester, New York. According to the Seneca Park Zoo's Facebook page, Superintendent Steve Lacy, “Thank you to the veterinary & animal care staff at the Seneca Park Zoo who are working tirelessly to ensure the best outcome for Iggy and her calf. The calf is very active, and mom is doing great!"



So, Iggy's new offspring is a boy, does he have a name yet?

Behind The Scenes At Taronga Western Plains Zoo Getty Images loading...

At the time of this writing, there isn't a name. The Mom and the calf are spending some time getting to know one another and resting. These giraffes are both Masai giraffes, which is one of the nine subspecies of giraffes, hailing originally from East Africa. According to the GiraffeConservation.org, this type of giraffe is darker in color and has larger patches than other types of giraffes. They are currently listed as endangered.

