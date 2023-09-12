New York State Woman Charged With Aggravated DWI on Thruway

Police say a New York state woman was arrested and charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated early Saturday morning. While the long weekend celebrating Labor Day was over a week ago, police continue to ramp up patrols on streets and highways to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

According to authorities, the driver who was arrested was traveling on one of the state's busiest highways at the time.

Difference Between Felony and Aggravated DWI in New York State

Some may confuse Felony DWI with an Aggravated DWI in the state of New York. What's the difference between the two exactly?

According to Tilem & Associates, Aggravated DWI is committed when a person is caught operating a vehicle with a BAC of .18% or higher. However, Aggravated DWI, despite its enhanced penalties, is not a felony rather it is a misdemeanor, according to the firm's website.

New York State Woman Allegedly Drove Twice Legal Limit

The New York State Police said on a press release that troopers stopped a vehicle on I-87 in the city of Albany for "multiple vehicle and traffic violations" early Saturday.

State Police say a 42-year-old woman from Albany was found to be intoxicated. The suspect was taken into custody, transported, and processed where her blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.20%, which is two and a half times over the state's legal limit of 0.08%.

The woman was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated; an unclassified misdemeanor and vehicle and traffic violations, according to State Police.

Officials say the suspect was released to a third party with an appearance ticket, and will be due back in court in October.