NY Renaissance Faire Opens August 16th: Enter the Ye Olde Selfie Contest to Win

Get ready to step into a world of chivalry, enchantment, and merriment as the New York Renaissance Faire returns for its annual celebration of all things medieval. Starting August 16th, 2025, and running through October 5th, the fair will be open every weekend plus Labor Day Monday, bringing with it a rich tapestry of history, fantasy, and interactive fun.

A Journey to the Past

Nestled in the heart of Tuxedo Park, New York, the New York Renaissance Faire transforms the area into a bustling village reminiscent of a bygone era. Visitors will be transported back to the 16th century, where they can immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, and experiences of the Renaissance. From lively jousting tournaments and enchanting live performances to artisan crafts and delectable food, there’s something for everyone.

ENTER TO WIN: Ye Olde Selfie Contest

To add an extra layer of fun to your Renaissance adventure, we’re excited to allow you to win your way into the fair with the WPDH Ye Olde Selfie contest! This is your chance to showcase your medieval flair and creativity for a chance to win a five-pack of tickets to the fair.

Here’s how to enter:

Strike a Pose: Upload a selfie at the New York Renaissance Faire (this can be from a previous year), don your finest Renaissance garb, or get creative with Renaissance-inspired outfits and props (they can be homemade and with minimal effort). Whether you’re in full knight armor, a whimsical fairy costume, or holding a sword made out of aluminum foil, we want to see your medieval look! If you're too shy, you may just send us your information to enter as well; we don't want to blow your larping secret ;)

Wait for the Results: Keep an eye on your email for updates and announcements. The lucky winners will be randomly chosen and will receive a six-pack of tickets to the New York Renaissance Faire, perfect for sharing the experience with friends and family.

Why You Should Attend

The New York Renaissance Faire is not just an event—it’s an experience. Wander through the village marketplace, where you’ll find handcrafted jewelry, period clothing, and unique trinkets. Enjoy performances by talented musicians, actors, and street performers who bring the Renaissance to life. And don’t miss the chance to indulge in delicious food and drink, from hearty turkey legs to sweet pastries.

Whether you’re a history buff, a fan of fantasy, or just looking for a fun and immersive day out, the New York Renaissance Faire offers a little something for everyone. So, gather your friends and family, don your finest Renaissance attire, and prepare for a day of unforgettable adventure.

Mark Your Calendar

Remember, the New York Renaissance Faire runs every weekend from August 16th through October 5th, plus Labor Day Monday. Buy your tickets now and secure your spot now!

If you're too shy to send us a photo, we understand. You can try and enter below by just providing your information!