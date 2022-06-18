NY Ranch Blasted After Woman Says She Was Too Heavy To Ride Horse

A Tik Tok star with millions of followers took to her platform to blast the small ranch after she was told she was too heavy to ride one of the horses.

Riding a horse is an awesome experience. It's crazy to think this is how people traveled for thousands of years. It's kind of a cool way to step back in time. If you've ever seen a western movie or maybe even Yellowstone then there's a good chance you wanted to hop a horse and ride it around like a cowboy or cowgirl. Riding a horse is fun, exhilarating, and also a little therapeutic. You're trusting a live animal and that animal is trusting you too.

It is an animal and animals can have stress put on them. According to Horse Racing Sense, the general carry capacity for horses is around 20% of their body weight. By the time you add the saddle, blankets, bridle, and reigns you may be only allowing a couple of hundred pounds at most and that's if the horse is large.

A Tik Tok star named Remi Bader took to her platform to put a ranch here in New York on blast for allegedly not letting her ride a horse because she was too heavy for the horse. According to her post, she has ridden horses before and couldn't ride at this particular ranch because she exceeded the weight limit.

When we contacted Deep Hollow Ranch in Montauk, New York they did not comment on the incident with Remi Bader but they did say that they do have a 240lb weight limit for riders.

