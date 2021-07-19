NWS Confirms Tornado Touched Down Sunday in Connecticut

It may not have been that strong, but the National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado did indeed hit Connecticut on Sunday evening.

The affected area was in Somers and according to the National Weather Service, an EF-0 tornado hit the town early Sunday evening.

The tornado, which contained winds of up to 80 miles per hour, was approximately 1.9 miles long, was about 75 yards wide, and lasted for about 7 minutes from 6:11 PM to 6:18 PM.

It didn't take long, but the National Weather Service says that several large trees were downed and a few cars were destroyed by the falling trees. All in all, about 19 trees were either snapped and uprooted, shingles were ripped from houses, and a children's playscape was thrown about 50 feet and landed on one of the main roads.

Most of the storm's damage was centered between Lake Drive just south of Shady Lake, Kibee Drive, an area of Main Street, (Route 101), Battle Street, Colonial Drive and Hickory Hill Drive.

There were no severe weather warnings or a tornado warning issued prior to the storm hitting the area.

As of earlier today, Eversource was reporting some 450 customers were without power in the in the area. Officials are reporting that no one was injured during the storm. It was also the second day in a row that severe weather hit the Northeast part of the state.

An EF-0 tornado is one that produces wind speeds of anywhere from 65 to 110 miles per hour, can uproot trees, peel material off roofs, and cause damage to gutters and siding.

