DPW Alert: Construction Begins At Busy LaGrange Intersection

In an announcement from The Dutchess County Department of Public Works, motorists should be advised that preliminary construction work has begun at the intersection of Noxon Road (CR-21) at Smith Road and Maloney Road in the Town of LaGrange.

Starting this week, the preliminary construction work that includes tree clearing will begin, weather permitting, with the rest of the construction set to start in late June in order to avoid interruptions to school bus routes and minimize traffic impact.

Intersection Improvement Project in LaGrange

The end result of the 'intersection improvement project,' which is expected to be complete by fall 2022, is to alter the elevation of Noxon Road to improve traffic safety at the intersection.

Noxon Road itself will remain open to vehicle traffic throughout the duration of the project, with alternating lane closures. However, both Smith Road and Maloney Road will be closed at the intersection with Noxon beginning in the early summer. The announcement shared that 'detours around the project will be posted along Smith Road, Bushwick Road, Titusville Road (CR-49), Daley Road and Maloney Road.'

Those looking to access a complete map of the project construction and detour map can find it here.

Travel Near The Lagrange Construction Area

Those who travel in that area are reminded to take extra caution to ensure the safety of those working in the area, as well as other motorists on the road. Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution near construction sites, pay attention to posted speed limits and traffic advisory signs, take direction from the flaggers in the construction zone, and plan for additional time to travel through the area.

