Now’s The Time to Put Birdhouses Out in the Hudson Valley

If you're looking to attract some birds to your yard this summer, it's time to make sure they have a place to live.

Backyard birdwatching has become a popular pastime in the Hudson Valley. Many local residents who never bothered to notice birds were suddenly fascinated by them during the pandemic when there was literally nothing else to look at.

My love of birdwatching slowly started decades ago when our family moved into our first home. Located in a quiet neighborhood surrounded by lots of trees and vegetation, our yard became a haven for all sorts of birds. After experimenting with different birdfeeders and discovering how to keep squirrels away for good (our feeder is now three years squirrel free!), attracting birds is now super easy.

At any given moment we can look out the window and see various types of woodpeckers, chickadees, goldfinches, grossbeaks, cardinals and countless other birds I never even knew existed in New York.

While feeding birds is fun, watching them lay eggs and raise a family is even more exciting. Last year we had a family of robins that made not one, but two nests under our deck. While we didn't plan on giving them a home, it was fascinating to watch the birds hatch and eventually leave the nest to live in a nearby bush.

This year, after seeing bluebirds in the neighborhood but unsuccessfully attracting them to our feeder, I've decided to put up a nest in hopes of attracting a family. If you've thought of putting up a birdhouse, there's still time to get it done as birds are actively seeking out places to begin nesting this spring. Most bird enthusiasts suggest putting birdhouses up during the winter to get a jump on the nesting season, but it's certainly not too late if you put them up over the next couple of weeks.

Make sure to find a house that's suited for the type of bird you want to attract and do some research on placement. Also, be mindful of predators and nuisance birds that may want to take over your birdhouse. There are plenty of tips online for making sure your birdhouse works as intended and brings your family tons of fun backyard entertainment.

