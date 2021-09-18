Norm MacDonald Shared Hilarious Memory From His Time in New Paltz

It turns out that the legendary comedian along with other Saturday Night Live alumni retreated to the Hudson Valley before the show's season began.

Yesterday the sad news broke that the comedic icon, Norm Macdonald had passed away after losing a nearly decade long battle with cancer. This shocked and saddened many fans as his illness was kept secret.

Many fans and celebrities alike have been celebrating the MacDonald's career. Social media was swarmed with videos of his unforgettable talk show appearances and his best jokes from his time anchoring Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live.

A lot of old videos and interviews are resurfacing but one in particular is catching the attention of residents here in the Hudson Valley. I don't know how often they made it up here to the Hudson Valley but the cast did take a retreat to the Hudson Valley at least once in the mid 1990's.

As a way to bond before the new season, the entire cast and crew was invited to stay at Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz.

Norm MacDonald, Adam Sandler, David Spade, Rob Schneider and Nick Swardson all appeared on an episode of Conan O'Brien's show to promote Grown Ups. During the interview Norm stole the show when he revealed that the trip to Mohonk took place just before appearing his first season on the show and that he and Chris Farley snuck off to secluded area. Then Farley revealed a hilarious secret to MacDonald.