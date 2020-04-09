No More Golf! Golf Courses Now Considered a Nonessential Business in New York
For those who like to golf, this is not good news. Golf courses are now considered a nonessential business in the state of New York amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Under Governor Cuomo'e revised order, the course will close as of Thursday.
Since there wasn't ever a clear distinction, many had head to the course to relax and get some fresh air as the rest of the state remained on pause. That is, until now. Even with many courses adhering to social distancing policies, the state ordered the course shut down at least until April 29.
New Jersey and Pennsylvania had already deemed courses nonessential last month.
