N.J. Lifeguard Stand Mysteriously Appears in Different State

How did a lifeguard stand from the Jersey Shore wind up on a beach in a completely different state?

Police are still trying to unravel a mystery that occurred this week at a beach in Delaware. Fenwick Island police shared the image of a large, red lifeguard stand sitting on the sand. While it may not seem out of place for a lifeguard chair to be on the beach, it is if it's from a beach over 100 miles away.

The police department presented the image of the lifeguard stand on its Facebook page without immediately revealing where it came from. Officers invited residents to guess the origin of the wooden chair. Some assumed it came from nearby beaches in Maryland, Delaware and even North Carolina while others ventured to guess it came from as far away as Ireland.

Facebook/Fenwick Island Police Department Facebook/Fenwick Island Police Department loading...

It turns out that the chair traveled to Delaware from Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island, New Jersey. It's unclear how the chair wound up in the ocean and traveled all the way to Fenwick Island, but authorities say it was found washed up on the beach.

While this is quite a journey, it's hardly the longest trip an item has made from Long Beach Island.

New Jersey Sign Discovered in France

In 2018 a sign from a realty company in Beach Haven, New Jersey washed up on the shores of Bordeaux, France. The Diane Turton Realty advertisement was lost during Hurricane Sandy and slowly floated across the Atlantic Ocean for five years before eventually turning up in Europe.

Facebook/Diane Turton Realtors Facebook/Diane Turton Realtors loading...

The realtor took the opportunity to claim it had now become a "global real estate company".

The absolute best restaurant in every single Jersey Shore town Hungry? Let's dive in... Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman