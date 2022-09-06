Nick The Firedog, of Newburgh NY, Helps Local Animal Rescue

A local Hudson Valley fire department and their fire dog are helping another important organization in the community.

Back in the summer of 2021, Assistant Chief of the City of Newburgh Fire Department Timothy Dexter released a book about Nick The Fire Dog. Nick's story is a heartwarming one. Dexter told us that the Newburgh Fire Department received a handful of calls about a dog who was tied up outside in 2017.

Nick's story then gained recognition after his story went viral on TikTok.

Since then, Nick has become a staple in the Newburgh community. And now his story is helping other animals in need. It looks like Assistant Chief Dexter and Nick have donated some of the proceeds of the book, which is available now, to Newburgh Animal Control and Rescue.

Newburgh Animal Control and Rescue wrote on Facebook the following:

We would like to send a HUGE Thank You to Assistant Chief Dexter of the City of Newburgh Fire Department for donating the profits from his book "The True Story of Nick the Firedog" to our Shelter. The book is still available on Amazon!!

If you would like your own copy of The True Story of Nick The Firedog head on over to Amazon.

Here's a breakdown of the children's book written by Assistant Chief Dexter:

An abused pitbull puppy was left abandoned and tied to a fire hydrant a block away from a firehouse in Newburgh, NY. The firefighters found the puppy and adopted him. He became a local celebrity helping to raise funds for other unfortunate animals and help teach children about fire safety. Nick has his own facebook page and people come from all over to visit him at the firehouse. Nick's story shows how what may look like the worst day can turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

You can follow the adventures of Nick the Fire Dog on Facebook.

