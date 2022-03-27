Newburgh Police to Improve Community Relations with Foot Patrol

The City of Newburgh Police Department is doing what it can to improve community relations in Orange County.

According to a press release from the City of Newburgh, since March 11th Police officers have been engaging with business owners, residents, and visitors while on foot patrol on Broadway in Newburgh.

The City of Newburgh writes:

To further improve community relations and outreach, the City of Newburgh has implemented police foot patrols along Broadway. City residents can expect to see two to four police officers throughout the week, maintaining a presence the entire length of Broadway – one of the longest and oldest continuously operated business districts in Orange County.

The press release continues and explains that patrolling Broadway on foot " allows officers to immediately become aware of and address issues in real-time, connect persons in need with the appropriate services, conduct enforcement activities, and address quality-of-life issues."

Newburgh, NY's Crime Track Record

In the last few years, Newburgh has been plagued with issues of violence and in some instances, Newburgh has been named on several "unsafe" city lists.

Since the beginning of 2022, there have been reports of "stabbing sprees" with 3 stabbing incidents taking place within a 2 day period. A report by Neighborhood Scout in 2021 reported that Newburgh is the 36th most dangerous city in America for its size and population and came in right behind the infamous Compton, California.

In November of 2021, Newburgh dealt with 12 reported shootings in 6 days which included 4 teenagers being sent to the hospital after a shooting near a Newburgh school.

For more information regarding the new foot patrols on Broadway, the community can reach out to the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-561-3131.

The 35 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America