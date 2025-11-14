It seems like New York's Hudson Valley saw very little of the Sun this week,

Forecasters say that lingering clouds, and scattered showers, hung around the area for the majority of the past week. Aside from some partly sunny skies Thursday, cloud cover has pretty much dominated the skies since last Sunday over the Hudson Valley.

Unfortunately, the heavy cloud cover even blocked a majority of this week's Aurora Borealis, which was seen over a large part oof the country Will we finally get to see the Sun this weekend?

Weekend Weather For New York's Hudson Valley. Will We See the Sun?

The Weather Channel reports that Saturday will be cloudy with highs in the 40s over most of the Hudson Valley. Lows will stay in the upper 20s overnight. Sunday will see a little bit of sun, though not too much. A mixture of sun and clouds is expected, as meteorologists say highs will stay in the upper 40s.

AccuWeather Releases Winter Weather Outlook For New York State

AccuWeather meteorologists says that the upcoming winter could bring early season winter storms, that could push "toward the mid-Atlantic and New England, where some could strengthen into nor’easters".

See Also: What's the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In New York's Hudson Valley?

But while experts say that "snowfall is projected to be higher than last winter in parts of the Northeast", overall season totals may still finish below the historical average.