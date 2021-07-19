New York’s Official State Beverage is What? That’s a Bad Choice

While I was wandering around the glorious internet, I came across an article for the signature drinks or official beverages for each of the states in the country.

If you had to guess what the official state beverage in New York was, what would you guess? We have a lot of craft breweries, maybe it's beer. we produced spring water, could it be that? There are so many beverages to choose from, it could be anything at all.

Recently, I came across an article that listed the signature beverages for each state. I saw things like beer, craft beer, Roy Rogers, coffee, sweet tea, martinis, and so on. When I finally scrolled far enough to see New York's official beverage, I was surprised. It seems that the official beverage of New York is milk. Yup, and it appears that it has been our official state beverage some quite some time, 1981 to be exact.

New York ranks third in the United States for the amount of milk produced and remains a leader in dairy production. Agriculture is the backbone of Upstate New York's economy, with dairy farming being the largest component.

Each dairy cow produces about 6.5 gallons of milk per day. Less than half of this milk is consumed as a beverage. The rest is used for butter, cheese, ice cream, milk powder, and other processed products. It seems we New Yorkers like our dairy, as yogurt is the official state snack.

Not to quote Ron Burgundy, but "Milk was a bad choice".

