New York’s Haunted And Historic Happenings For Memorial Day

This Memorial Day Weekend, between burgers and beers, you might take some time out to walk among the hallowed, historic and often haunted forts and battlegrounds prominent throughout New York State.

The legend of Historic Fort Ontario in Oswego has it that if you stand on the grave of Corporal Fykes, he will haunt you forever! If you can jump over his grave, you can choose who he will haunt next.

Fort Stanwix in Rome, New York and Fort William Henry in Lake George, New York each have, not only artifacts and weaponry from the sieges and battles that happened on those sites, but also skeletal remains. Friday and Saturday nights at Fort William Henry you can take a candle light 'Spirits of History' ghost tour. Book your tour HERE.

