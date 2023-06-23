New Yorkers Urged to Take Precautions Ahead of Dangerous Forecast

Governor Hochul says many New Yorkers are at risk because of a weather pattern that is headed our way this weekend.

The Governor is warning residents in nearly every region of the state to take extra precautions. New York City, Long Island, Mid-Hudson and Southern Tier regions are especially at risk from some wild weather that's expected to wreak havoc over the weekend. Upstate regions including the Capital Region, North Country, Mohawk Valley and Central New York are also being warned to take precautions.

The warning comes weeks after the state was blanketed in thick smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Several areas throughout New York were forced indoors after the smoke caused eye irritation and difficulty breathing for many residents.

attachment-WPDH - 2023-06-23T062617.787 loading...

This most recent threat, however, could lead to property damage and loss of life. According to Governor Hochul, the state will experience violent thunderstorms and heavy rainfall over the next few days which is expected to result in flash floods. On Thursday, Hochul pinpointed exactly which communities should begin to take precautions.

Localized flooding is possible in the New York City, Long Island, Mid-Hudson and Southern Tier regions. Upstate regions including the Capital Region, North Country, Mohawk Valley and Central New York are also at risk for excessive rainfall and isolated flash floods.

The governor says that her staff is monitoring the forecast, but in the meantime, all New Yorkers are being encouraged to take "responsible precautions." The best way to prepare for this violent weather pattern is to be aware of local forecasts, make sure your phone is set to receive emergency alerts and monitor local road closures.

Canva Canva loading...

Authorities say that residents in possible flood areas should prepare a "go bag" filled with supplies. Although a rapid evacuation is "unlikely" right now, it's best to be ready if the worst happens.

Tips for Floods, Lightning, Tornado In New York State New York Gov. Hochul's Office released steps to prepare and keep everyone safe from disaster,