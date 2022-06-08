New York Yankees Star Set to Appear in Millbrook, NY
Bernie Williams played his entire professional baseball career in Major League Baseball with the New York Yankees from 1991 through 2006. One of the most beloved Yankees, Williams was a member of four World Series championship teams with the Yankees and ended his career with a .297 batting average, 287 home runs, 1,257 RBIs, 1,366 runs scored, 449 doubles, and a .990 fielding percentage. Regarded as one of the greatest switch-hitting center fielders in history, the team honored him by retiring his number 51 uniform and dedicating a plaque to him in Monument Park in May of 2015.
Classically Trained Guitarist
On the music side of Bernie Williams, the Yankees star is a classically trained guitarist with jazz, classical, pop, Brazilian, and Latin influences. He signed to Paul McCartney's publishing company MPL Communications and released his debut album The Journey Within in 2003. A second album entitled Moving Forward was released in 2009, for which he was nominated for a Latin Grammy for "Best Instrumental Album".
Bernie Williams at Millbrook Winery
The Bernie Williams Jazz Concert will be taking place right here in the Hudson Valley at the beautiful Millbrook Vineyards & Winery in Millbrook, NY on Saturday night, June 25 at 7 pm. Get tickets and info here. One of the most popular of Hudson Valley wineries, Millbrook Vineyards & Winery recently made our list of the Top 5 Wineries in the Hudson Valley to celebrate National Wine Day.
Check out Bernie Williams and his band performing on the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson back in 2009 below.