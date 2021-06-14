It was like a scene out of a movie. Officials are saying that a New York state woman lead police on a wild chase that stretched four different counties, and finally ended when she plunged the allegedly stolen ambulance into Irondequoit Bay Sunday. However, WKTV says the whole incredible story actually started the day before.

Police say the 32-year-old suspect was involved in an auto accident on the New York State Thruway Saturday. WKTV says she was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica for treatment, but once released, she decided to take a more unconventional approach to finding a way back home. Authorities say the woman stole an ambulance that was at a cleaning station the following morning and took off.

New York State police were quickly notified that the Buffalo woman had stolen the ambulance and was heading west on I-90. Troopers say they tried stopping her at least twice but she was able to escape. This is when officials say she took the exit towards Rochester, and then eventually made her way to Irondequoit. There is no indication whether or not she had the emergency lights all blaring for dramatic effect, but police say the chase ended when the suspect went sailing straight into the bay.

Officials were able to rescue the woman and pull her to shore. Now, she is facing a slew of charges, including criminal possession of stolen property and grand larceny. Rescue crews were able to pull the ambulance out of the water Sunday afternoon. As of now, there is word from officials why the suspect chose to flee in the stolen emergency and not just take the train out of Utica instead.