There are people who are simply devoted to the Chicken Restaurant "Chick-Fil-A." Maybe the word to describe them should be devotee? Why not? There are people who swear by McDonald's over Burger King, and people who will drive great distances to be able to get themselves some White Castle, so what is it about this chicken restaurant that has people lining up at the drive-thru for a good mile plus during peak times of the day?

Where did the Chick-Fil-A restaurants start?

Chick-Fil-A was started by one person in 1946 when the original chicken sandwich recipe was born. That person's name, Truett Cathy and his family still owns and runs the company today. One thing, other than the famous sandwich that still is in place from the beginning of the company? The restaurant is not open on Sundays.

What makes the chicken sandwich taste so allegedly amazing at Chick-Fil-A?

I want to fully disclose that I have never been in a Chick-Fil-A, nor have I ever eaten their food. Until their recent moves to the New York State Thruway, the only places that I had even ever walked past a Chick-Fil-A was when I was walking through an airport or visiting a family member down South or in the Mid-West.

What does everyone tell me to order if I were to go into a Chick-Fil-A restaurant?

What to order? Everyone tells me that I would need to get the original chicken sandwich or one of the sandwiches on a biscuit, along with the waffle fries or the mac and cheese. To drink? Not being a sweet tea person, I would probably get one of the 1/2 tea 1/2 lemonade drinks or one of the seasonally changing peach drinks.

What do you like about Chick-Fil-A? Maybe after hearing why you like it so much; I'll be persuaded to actually try it.

