A person living in New York state claims they witnessed a series of strange objects in the early morning sky. The person described the objects as being different than stars, and were said to have been bright gold and yellow in color.

The latest sightings are similar to other recent eye witness accounts.

A report filed to the National Unidentified Flying Object Reporting Center on November 25 had stated that a resident of East Nassau was driving on the Massachusetts Turnpike. The driver states that they were heading towards the New York State Thruway when they saw an object above the road with "bright lights".

New York State Resident Witnesses Strange Orbs In the Sky

The witness from Lockport, New York, in Niagara County, said the latest encounter occurred early in the morning, December 11. The report filed to the National Unidentified Flying Object Reporting Center says that the person went outside, around 4 AM, when they saw the lights in the sky.

The witness says they "turned to step on my back deck", when they noticed "two strange lights almost slowly falling in the eastern sky". The report goes on to say as the first two lights "slowly disappeared behind houses on the horizon, three more lights appeared where the previous ones started up high".

The account says there was no way to tell how far or high in the sky the objects were.

The witness says they retrieved their binoculars, and when they peered through, there were multiple other orbs moving around the more visible lights, much to their surprise.

The man who filed the report claims these were not satellites, because "they would change directions", as the resident counted at least twelve of them. The report says the objects moved around the horizon, in every direction.

The witness also says that they don't believe they're drones. The resident claimed they "observed these orbs since November 19th same time 4am four other times up to last night Dec 11th".