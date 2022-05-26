New York To Spend $28.5 Million To Fix ‘Key’ Hudson Valley Roads

New York State just announced a $28.5 million plan to improve "key" roadways in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state will pay $28.5 million to improve what she believes are two "key highways in the Hudson Valley."

"We are committed to building back New York's infrastructure and doing so in a way that strengthens communities, brings people together and promotes vibrancy and economic growth," Hochul said. "These improvements in the Hudson Valley will help make our streets and highways safer and more accessible to everyone. We will continue to provide funding for transformative projects like these, which are essential to revitalizing our economy and building back New York better than ever."

Lawmakers believe these "key" improvements will "ease travel, enhance safety and improve accessibility for motorists and pedestrians."

I-84 Improvements in Town of Southeast, Town of Kent, Putnam County, New York.

Hochul announced that $17.5 million is being used in an ongoing project to resurface about 12 miles of Interstate 84 in Putnam County. Resurfacing on the highway in Putnam County will go from the Connecticut State line in the Town of Southeast to the Bowen Road overpass in the Town of Kent.

"Maintaining important infrastructure, like our roadways and bridges, needs to be a priority, as we continue to restore New York's post-pandemic economy. This new highway resurfacing project in Putnam County is much needed and will benefit residents and local businesses, as well as visitors to the area and interstate commerce. I appreciate Governor Hochul's strong commitment to investing in New York's transportation safety and continued economic growth," State Senator Peter Harckham said.

Officials believe this project to fix roadbeds and pavement joints in Putnam County will deliver better durability and extend the lifespan of the road. High visibility striping paint will also be installed which should increase reflectivity in bad weather.

Work has started on I-84 in Putnam County with repaving planned for early July. The ramps for Ludingtonville Road and State Routes 311, 312, and 121 will also be resurfaced

Work on Route 17, Village of Sloatsburg, Rockland County

$11 million is going towards a 2.2-mile stretch of Route 17 in the Village of Sloatsburg, Rockland County. Hochul believes this will improve "access to the village's downtown corridor and foster greater walkability and increased economic activity."

Improvements on Route 17 in Rockland County started in the spring of 2020. Once finished, the "Complete Streets" project will provide safe and easy access for all ages and abilities.

Improvements included new left-turn lanes, new lane configurations, improved drainage along the highway, updated traffic signals, better crosswalks and improved sidewalk curb ramps.

New sidewalks were also installed on the west side of State Route 17 from Ledge Road to the Orange County line.

"Investing in infrastructure is critical to ensure the safety and quality of our roadways here in the Hudson Valley which is why it has long been one of my top priorities in office," State Senator Sue Serino said.

