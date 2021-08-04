The world seems to be closing in on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo following the NYS Attorney General report that charges he violated his own sexual harassment rules. Democrats in the state and across the country are now calling for him to resign. Meanwhile, New York's legislative judiciary committee is reconvening on Monday to continue talks about impeachment.

Andrew Cuomo would not be the only New York governor to be impeached. There was one other and we're not talking about disgraced former Governor Elliot Spitzer. Spitzer never was impeached, he actually resigned amid stories of infidelity and solicitation of prostitutes back in 2008.

Only one New York governor has ever been impeached and it dates all the way back to 1913. Democratic NY Governor William Sulzer, nicknamed Plain Bill, was a former Congressman and the 39th governor of New York State. He was impeached in 1913, (shortly after taking office) for belief that while in Congress, he conducted illegal business with fraudulent companies in Cuba. It was also alleged that he broke a 1903 promise to marry a Philadelphia woman, resulting in a lawsuit according to Wikipedia. He was impeached by the Assembly and later convicted by a special court. Some believe Sulzer was unjustly impeached and they have unsuccessfully tried to repair his record over the years.

Sulzer remained somewhat popular even after he was impeached. In 1914, shortly after being impeached, he ran and won a seat as a Progressive in the New York Assembly. He would also run unsuccessfully 2 more times for New York governor and actually ran unsuccessfully for President of the United States in 1916. He later left politics and retired in his home state of New York. He died in 1941 at the age of 78, according to Wikipedia.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.