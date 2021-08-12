8 Facts to Know About New York’s First Female Governor

The resignation of New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, will make history in the state. When he is officially out, NY will have its first female governor since becoming a state 233 years ago, on July 26, 1788. It's pretty mind-blowing that a state as progressive as New York has never had a woman leader. I guess you can call it karma that Cuomo is resigning due to his alleged harassment of women, only to make way for a woman to take the reigns.

Hochul finally broke her silence on August 11, 2021, speaking about the workplace she plans to have once she becomes governor, seemingly taking a shot at her soon-to-be former boss via CNN,

"I'm going to stand right here at the end of my term, whenever it ends, no one will ever describe my administration as a toxic work environment."

She went on to say in a tweet, that she is ready to step up and do what needs to be done for NY residents,

The promise I make to all New Yorkers, right here and right now, I will fight like hell for you every single day. I will travel the state to meet you, to listen to you and assure you that I’ve got your back. I am prepared to lead.

8 Facts to Know About Kathy Hochul

1. She will become New York State's first female and 57th governor on August 24, 2021.

2. Born Kathleen Courtney right here in Buffalo, she was one of her parents' six children.

3. She has spent time in Western New York government. She served as the county clerk of Erie County from 2007 to 2011.

4. She got her start in politics during her matriculation at Syracuse University.

5. Her husband William J. Hochul Jr., is was a United States attorney for the Western District of New York for six years - from 2010 to 2016. He will become the first "First Gentleman" of NY, once she is sworn in as governor.

6. She was the 77th Lieutenant Governor of New York.

7. She has two children - Caitlin Hochul and William Hochul.

8. She comes from an Irish Catholic family.

