What Is Closed or Open for Juneteenth 2023 in New York State?

Since this is a federal holiday, it begs the question of what will be closed on Monday, June 19, 2023, for the Federal Observation of Juneteenth? But also, what will be open, will there be mail delivery? Will your trash cans get picked up?

Will your trash get picked up on Monday, June 19, 2023, in New York State?

Unless you have received a special notice from your trash company, you will need to put your trash cans out for that Monday, June 19, 2023. The holidays that delay trash pick-up one day are New Year's Day, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day. So, if your trash pick-up day is normally Monday, you will need to put the trash out for pick-up.

Will the banks be open in New York State on June 19, 2023?

Juneteenth is a federal holiday, thus all federal offices, State offices, and banks will be closed. Yes, your bank has the option of being open or closed, but the banks that were surveyed for this article are closed on June 19, 2023.

Will your mail be delivered on Monday, June 19, 2023, in New York State?

Unfortunately, for those who put their Father's Day cards and gifts in the mail, there will not be mail delivery on Monday, June 19, 2023. Hopefully, you were able to get those cards and presents in the mail early. Looking for a mailbox or a post office in New York? Check out this locator, it also tells you where you can buy stamps that aren't at the Post Office.

While you are enjoying what is closed for the holiday here are a few places that should be open 24 hours a day:

