New York State Police said in a press release that on November 11, troopers arrested a 27-year-old man from Tupper Lake, New York 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon (Bomb/Silencer/Machine Gun) and endangering the welfare of a child.

New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Constructing Homemade Bomb

New York State Police report that at approximately 5:18 PM, troopers responded to an area in the village of Tupper Lake to assist local police with a report of an individual in possession of a bomb. An investigation determined that the suspect in question had constructed an improvised explosive device..

State Police members and the Tupper Lake Police Department responded to the scene, as they report that they located the homemade IED, and secured the area. The New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit responded and rendered the device safe.

The suspect was taken into custody, transported for processing, and was arraigned in town court. He was released, and is due back in court at a later date.

The 15 Most Expensive Zip Codes In New York

Two Suspects in New York State Charged With Stealing From Tractor Supply

New York State Police reports that troopers were dispatched to Tractor Supply on State Route 13 where a vehicle with two suspects fled the area after stealing several Carhartt jackets. Troopers said they were able to obtain a description of the vehicle and the suspects.

See Also: New York State Man Charged With Grand Larceny After Allegedly Using Company Card

A trooper located the vehicle on Route 281 when it attempted to get onto the connector to Interstate-81, though the trooper was able to make the traffic stop. While troopers were interviewing the suspects, they report that the 23-year-old suspect locked the vehicle with her key fob and threw the keys inside in an effort to hinder the investigation.

Ultimately, troopers said they were able to determine that both suspects were the same suspects in the crime and the jackets were recovered from the vehicle. Both were arrested, and issued are due back in town court in late November.