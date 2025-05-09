Officials say they are continuing to investigated a tragic crash that took the life of a man in New York state. The incident occurred early Thursday morning, on a state route in the Catskills region, says law enforcement.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact SP Liberty at (845)292-6600. Reference case number NY2500390380.

According to statistics at the New York State Department of Health, injuries to pedestrians are among the top ten leading causes of injury-related hospital admissions and death for almost all age groups In New York State.

Approximately 300 pedestrians are killed and 15,000 are injured by motor vehicles each year on the state’s roadways, and more than 3,000 pedestrians are admitted to the hospital annually, according to the NYS DoH.

New York State Police Say Truck Struck And Killed Pedestrian

New York State Police said in a press release that On May 8, at approximately 5:45 AM, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at State Police barracks in Liberty responded to a car vs. pedestrian motor vehicle collision on Route 17B, in the area of Happy Avenue, in the town of Bethel, Sullivan County.

See Also: New York State Woman Arrested For Alleged DWI After Mistaking Driveway For Road

Troopers say that a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 International Harvester tractor trailer, operated by a 64-year-old man from of Waterbury, Connecticut was traveling westbound when it struck a pedestrian, who was walking within the lane.

The pedestrian sadly succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

New York State Police have identified the deceased man as 30-year-old Brett Stevens of Bethel, New York.