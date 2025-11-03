New York State Police said in a press release that on October 30, at approximately 8:47 PM, troopers arrested a 27-year-old from Syracuse, for the misdemeanor of petit larceny, and a 23-year-old woman, also from Syracuse, for the misdemeanor of 5th degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Two Suspects in New York State Charged With Stealing From Tractor Supply

New York State Police reports that troopers were dispatched to Tractor Supply on State Route 13 where a vehicle with two suspects fled the area after stealing several Carhartt jackets. Troopers said they were able to obtain a description of the vehicle and the suspects.

See Also: New York State Man Charged With Grand Larceny After Allegedly Using Company Card

A trooper located the vehicle on Route 281 when it attempted to get onto the connector to Interstate-81, though the trooper was able to make the traffic stop. While troopers were interviewing the suspects, they report that the 23-year-old suspect locked the vehicle with her key fob and threw the keys inside in an effort to hinder the investigation.

Ultimately, troopers said they were able to determine that both suspects were the same suspects in the crime and the jackets were recovered from the vehicle. Both were arrested, and issued are due back in town court in late November.

New York State Man Charged With Grand Larceny After Allegedly Using Company Card

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 26, troopers arrested a 41-year-old man from Plattsburgh, New York, for 4th degree grand larceny.

Troopers say that at approximately 3:01 PM, they responded to an area in the town of Altona, in Clinton County. for a report of a larceny. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect had been employed by Humble Homes Property Management Inc. and had been issued a company credit card for work purposes.

A further investigation revealed that the suspect used the company credit card to make unauthorized purchases totaling $1,118.22, says authorities.

The suspect was arrested and transported for processing. He was arraigned in town court, released on his own recognizance, and is due back in court at a later date.