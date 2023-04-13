If there's one thing that New York state residents can agree upon it's the need for better roads. All over social media, there are memes of how you know you have entered into New York state simply by the conditions of the roads.

Just as spring has started in New York, residents have received good news as to the safety conditions of the roads and what we can look forward to.

A few months ago, New York state residents were able to get a highlight of upcoming laws that will take place this year. Along with new laws being set into place, we can also look forward to better road conditions when we are traveling on the New York State Thruway.

A Recent Press Release Gained Attention From New York State Residents

With warmer weather and sunnier days, it is expected that travel will increase in New York state over the next couple of months.

With a recent announcement from the New York State Thruway Authority, there is hope that we can expect the good news to start soon.

9.7 Million Going Towards New York State Thruway Pavement



According to The New York State Thruway Authority,

"the start of a $9.7 million pavement improvement project on the New York State Thruway (I-87) spanning Orange and Ulster counties. The work will cover nearly eight miles between interchange 17 (Newburgh - Scranton - I-84 - NY Routes 17K & 300) in the city of Newburgh in Orange County to the town of Plattekill in Ulster County. Approximately 42,000 vehicles use this corridor daily."

What Can New York State Residents Expect With The Improvement Project?

According to The New York State Thruway Authority,

“This project will help ensure a smoother ride for the tens of thousands of motorists who travel this section of Thruway each day,” Thruway Authority Interim Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said. “It is part of our ongoing commitment to improve the driving experience for all who use our 570-mile system.”

It was also explained that the project will start with repairs of pavement, therefore any deteriorated spots will be removed and replaced. This will take place from milepost 60.1 to 63 northbound and milepost 60.1 to 68 southbound.

The New York State Thruway Authority also explained that,

"The repairs will improve the new roadway’s structural integrity over approximately 22 total lane miles. Crews will also address less stressed areas of the roadway by grinding down the asphalt and filling in any ruts to level off the roadway surface. The installation of the asphalt overlay is the last step in providing a smoother riding surface."

How Will New York State Roads Be Safer?

For the most part, the paving and repairs will take place overnight. However, there may be lane closures on the highway along with traffic changes.

As with any project, it's weather dependent and may change.

The New York State Thruway Authority stated that,

"Safety improvements will include new guiderail, additional reflective line striping and upgrades to acceleration and decelerations lanes at interchange 17." "The Authority’s approved 2023 Budget invests a total of $413 million to support its Capital Program, which is scheduled to invest $1.9 billion into capital projects through 2027."

It's expected that all of the work will be completed by the end of 2023.

What are you looking forward to most about the improvement project by The New York State Thruway Authority?

