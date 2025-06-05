Snapping turtles are the the only turtle species for which there is an open hunting season in New York state, according to environmental conservationists . A hunting license is required, and the only legal implement for taking snapping turtles is a firearm or a bow.

Environmental officers report that they recenlty busted three individuals in New York's Hudson Valley who allegedly poaching snapping turtles illegally.

New York's Official State Reptile

The snapping turtle was named the official state reptile of New York In 2006, after being chosen by a group of elementary school kids. Seems like some residents already got a hold of a few.

According to the information at State Symbol USA, they can be found in lakes, ponds, marshes, and slow-moving streams with shallow waters. You'll probably be seeing him here in the coming weeks, as well. The DEC's website says they're most prominent during the months of June and July as they lay their eggs.

New York State Officials Bust Individuals Illegaly Hunting Turtles

New York State DEC officers reports that they responded to a call from the Somers Police Department about suspicious activity on Muscoot Reservoir. Upon arrival, environmental officers said that they observed the three individuals in a rowboat stop at a nearby peninsula, and remove a large object from the boat before proceeding to a nearby cove to dock.

Officers say they approached the trio at the dock, and they claimed they were bowfishing for carp. After checking their equipment and licenses, an officer returned to the peninsula to investigate. The the officer found three live snapping turtles, hidden in a cooler, reports that the New York State DEC.

Once confronted with the evidence, one subject admitted to illegally using a spotlight and net to capture the turtles, which can only be taken with a bow or firearm during the open season, which the DEC website says is July 15 to September 30.

Officers say that the subject who admitted to the unlawful catches lacked a valid hunting license. The DEC issued issued three tickets for hunting without a license, the illegal take of wildlife, and taking game out of season, returnable to Somers Court.