New York State Reports 12,000 More COVID Deaths in 1 Day

Some are shocked that New York State reported 12,000 more COVID deaths in just one day. Here's why.

On Monday, during his final day as New York's governor, Andrew Cuomo reported 28 more COVID deaths, bringing the total number of New Yorkers who died from COVID-19 to 43,404.

On Monday at 11:59 p.m., Cuomo resigned as New York's governor. Moments later New York history was made. On Tuesday at about 12:01 a.m., Kathy Hochul was sworn in as governor. Hochul is the first female governor in New York State.

Later on Tuesday, Hochul sent out her first COVID-19 press release and tweaked the way the number of COVID deaths are reported across New York State.

Hochul confirmed 11 more COVID deaths statewide. She also reported two different death totals, one from the New York State Department of Health's data system and another from the CDC. Gov. Cuomo's daily COVID press release did not include death totals from the CDC.

On Tuesday, the total number of COVID deaths in New York reported through HERDS, the Health Electronic Response Data System, was 43,415. The total number of deaths reported by the CDC was 55,395.

Here's why the totals are different:

The Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

The CDC's number comes from the daily COVID-19 death certificate data reported by the New York State Department of Health and New York City health officials to the CDC. The CDC's total includes people who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

It's unclear why Cuomo never provided the CDC's death total.

