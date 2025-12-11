Unfortunately, cases of theft tend to go up around the holidays. New York State Police said in a press release that on December 6, 2025, troopers arrested a 51-year-old man from Hadley, New York for 4th degree grand larceny, a class “E” felony.

According to the website of Stephen A. Bilkis & Associates, "while there is no mandatory prison sentence for a grand larceny in the fourth degree conviction", a person may be "sentenced to prison for up to four years. However, depending on the circumstances of the case as well as your criminal history, the sentence could be probation in lieu of prison."

New York State Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing ATV

Officials say that on December 5, at about 4:12 PM. troopers received a report of a stolen All-Terrain Vehicle, in the town of Corinth. The investigation determined that the suspect allegedly removed the ATV from the property without permission on December 3.

The ATV was quickly located and recovered outside a home in Queensbury, according to a police report. Troopers say that the suspect was arrested at the location where the ATV was recovered and transported for processing.

He was arraigned in town court where he was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional without bail.

All-terrain vehicles, or four-wheelers, are a popular vehicle that travels on low-pressure tires, and is designed to handle a wider variety of terrain than most other vehicles. ATVs are often ridden by residents across New York state for recreational use.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, New York state has seen 433 fatal ATV wrecks from 1982 to 2012. With those numbers provided by the Pulaski Kherkher Law Firm, this gives New York the eighth position among U.S. states that have the most fatal crashes