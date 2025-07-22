Zoran Milic/Getty/Thinkstock Zoran Milic/Getty/Thinkstock loading...

Anyone missing a road stop sign? Officials say that a man in New York state was arrested Sunday afternoon for a rather peculiar act. Police say they caught the suspect allegedly driving around an area on a utility vehicle stealing road signs.

Police did not elaborate if this was just a simple prank, though they did say that the suspect was drunk at the time of the alleged crime. They have also not elaborated exactly what kind of signs the suspect allegedly stole that afternoon.

Man In New York State Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Road Signs And DWI

New York State Police said in a press release that on July 20, at approximately 5:25 PM, troopers arrested a 21-year-old man from of Pennsville, New Jersey for the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and petit larceny.

The report states that a trooper was dispatched to an area in Caroline. New York for a report of a person on a side by side, stealing road signs. The trooper said that they located the suspect and smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage.

The suspect was asked to perform standardized field sobriety tests, which confirmed impairment, according to New York State Police.

The suspect was transported for processing where his reportable BAC was .17%, which is over two times New York's legal limit of 0.08%. Police say that the man was issued appearance tickets, and is due back in court in late August.

