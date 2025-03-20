New York State Police say they are investigating a fatal crash involving a UTV Wednesday afternoon. The crash claimed the life of a New York state man on a county route, according to the law enforcement report.

Utility task vehicles are a larger and faster type of all-terrain vehicle that can carry heavier loads and seat additional passengers. The off-road vehicles can come in very handy for those living in many parts of New York state who work on farms or need to haul heavy material from one place to the next.

The New York Department of Motor Vehicles says that a driver can not operate an ATV (or UTV) on a highway unless it has been designated and posted for ATV use by the state or local authority.

New York State Police Investigate Fatal UTV Crash

New York State Police said in a press release that on March 19, at approximately 5:40 PM, troopers responded to a reported utility task vehicle crash on County Route 30 in the town of Philadelphia in Jefferson County, NY.

Troopers says that the preliminary investigation determined that the male driver was operating a 2025 Polaris Ranger XP UTV traveling south on County Route 30 when he exited the roadway. The UTV traveled through the west embankment into a wooded area, where it struck several trees.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the press release. The investigation remains ongoing.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

New York State Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Ryan P. Gleisner of Philadelphia, New York.