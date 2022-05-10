New York State Man Arrested With BAC Nearly 3X Legal Limit

This guy really should have called an Uber. With Memorial Weekend and the summer months not that far off, police are going to be patrolling the roads more than ever in an effort to crack down on drunk driving. This guy apparently never got that memo. New York State troopers say a 34-year-old suspect was driving nearly three times the legal limit when he crashed his vehicle Saturday afternoon.

New York State police said in a press release that they responded to an accident on Route 33 and I-90 eastbound ramp early Saturday afternoon. An investigation revealed that the driver drove off the roadway and straight into a ditch. The reason for that oversight may be quite simple. Investigators say the driver's blood alcohol content was 0.22%, which is nearly three times over the state's legal limit of 0.8%.

Police say the driver has been charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated;

arfo arfo loading...

Hudson Valley Man Flips Car But Keeps Driving

It was a pretty wild night back in early April 2022, as police were called to reports of a motor vehicle that had crashed and rolled, but somehow landed upright on its wheel and then continued to drive.

Police say a 24-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with DWI after the incident. Luckily, no one was hurt though. It's another example of a person who allegedly had a few too many drinks and still decided to get behind the wheel.

MattGush MattGush loading...

The Suffern Police Department shared on the Facebook page that the incident happened early Friday morning on Route 202. Police were called after the vehicle struck an embankment in Haverstraw and completely rolled over. Police say the suspect somehow was able to continue driving the vehicle even though it had suffered heavy damage during the impact. Officials say the vehicle was seen swerving over the centerline of Wayne Ave in the village of Suffern, with no side view mirrors and broken side windows.

The driver was soon pulled over after being spotted by an officer. Police did not indicate exactly how much the man had to drink.