Imagine having to deal with this at your job? Some unfortunate soul was tasked with having to clean up quite a disgusting mess inside the vestibule of a police station lobby last Tuesday. There isn't too much information on the matter as of now. But rest assured, the outcome was pretty gross. Now, one New York state man is facing accusations of relieving himself in a public place. Probably not the brightest idea that they allegedly did this inside a police station.

WKTV is reporting that a 35-year-old was caught urinating and defecating inside the lobby of a police station around 12:15 PM Tuesday. Police said they immediately took him into custody and brought him to the booking area of the station. One bit of positive news is that police didn't have to bring him very far, for they were obviously already inside the police station where they work when this clown decided to take a crap on the floor.

The suspect has been charged with disorderly conduct and exposure of a person.

He May Not be As Dumb As This Guy Though...

A lot of people do a lot of unfortunate things. But this has got to be one of the boldest, or dumbest, instances in quite a while. Usually, a would-be burglar does everything in their power to avoid the police. But what about actually breaking into where the cops all are? Yes, police say a New York man tempted fate, by actually breaking into a police station.

NBC says the suspect allegedly broke into the 52nd Precinct back in late February 2022. According to officials, his intent was to rob the commanding officer's office. The suspect was actually found right in the office in plain sight. A senior officer said the suspect had broken in through a first-floor window, causing damage. NBC says the suspect made a break for it and tried to run off. Of course, being in an actual police station, he didn't get too far.

NBC says he has been charged with burglary. Yes, this guy actually stands accused of breaking into a police station.