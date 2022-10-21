Police say that a New York state man coasted tens of thousands of dollars to a hospital after he lit a trash can on fire. It is not known what lead the suspect to allegedly commit the crime in the first place.

Police also haven't revealed just how long the trash was on fire at the facility. However, the 66-year-old man is facing felony charges of arson in the second degree.

Fire at New York State Hospital

New York State police said in a press release that a 66-year-old man from Afton, NY was found to have intentionally lit the trash can on fire at Bassett Hospital in Otsego County. Police say the incident happened October 17, though they haven't said what lead up to the alleged crime occurring.

Troopers say the blaze caused "tens of thousands of dollars of damage to the hospital room and medical equipment". Officials say that several rooms had to be evacuated and that a number of patients, nurses, and a security guard had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

rclassenlayouts rclassenlayouts loading...

The fire was extinguished by employees at the hospital.

Arson in the Hudson Valley

The Ramapo Police Department posted on their Facebook page that officials responded to reports of a structure fire at a house in Airmont in early September. Police say a 51-year-old Airmont woman was arrested after an investigation and has been charged with Arson 3rd Degree and Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree.

loading...

Police have not yet released the suspect's name, nor have they said if she were familiar with the occupants of this particular home or not. Ramapo police said she was arraigned and released and will be due back at Airmont Court at a later date.