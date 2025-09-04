Police say that a a from New York state was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree criminal mischief. The arrest stems from an incident Tuesday evening, where the suspect was said to be involved in a domestic dispute.

The suspect allegedly used an axe to destroy property, according to a police report.

New York State Man Arrested After Alleged Domestic Dispute Involving Axe

New York State Police said in a press release that on September 3, troopers arrested 33-year-old man from Witherbee, New York, for endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree criminal mischief.

At approximately 8:03 PM, troopers report that they responded to a residence in the town of Moriah following a report of a domestic dispute.

An investigation revealed that the sect and the victim were engaged in a verbal argument, during which police say the suspect became irate, grabbed an axe, and struck the victim's vehicle. He damaged the hood and windshield of the vehicle.

The suspect then allegedly went inside the residence and continued to cause damage by breaking objects within the home, all while children were present.

The victim and the children were able to leave the residence and contact law enforcement.

Troopers arrived and arrested the suspect and transported him for processing. He was issued a refrain from order and released on an appearance ticket, says New York State Police.

The suspect is due back in town court in late September.