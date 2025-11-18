New York State Police said in a press release that on November 17, at approximately 9:57 AM, troopers responded to an area in the town of Plattsburgh for a report of an individual who had been stabbed while attempting to detain a shoplifter from a local store.

A preliminary investigation determined that a male entered a business and filled a shopping cart full of tools, described by witnesses as being of significant value. As a civilian was checking out, they observed the male pushing the cart past all points of purchase without paying.

New York State Man Accused of Stealing Allegedly Stabs Civilian

Police say that the civilian notified an employee; however, due to store policy, employees are not permitted to pursue suspected shoplifters. The civilian then approached the male suspect on their own.

The suspect exited the store and fled on foot with the stolen merchandise.

The civilian pursued the suspect and caught up to him, leading to a physical altercation. A second civilian driving by stopped to assist. During the struggle, the suspect displayed a knife and stabbed the first civilian in the leg, causing a laceration.

The suspect fled the scene.

Both civilians remained on scene until law enforcement and EMS arrived. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, says the report.

Further investigation identified the suspect as a 25-year-old man from Plattsburgh. New York State Police says that the suspect is a parolee, who has recently been arrested for stealing a motorcycle, unlawfully fleeing a police officer, and other various charges.

On November 18, officials say that the man was located and arrested. The suspect was charged with 1st degree robbery, and is being held on bond.

The New York State Police remind the public not to approach or attempt to detain individuals suspected of committing crimes. Suspects may be armed or violent, and confronting them can result in serious injury. If you witness a crime, contact law enforcement immediately.