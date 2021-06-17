Anyone see a missing U-Haul around? A trip from Florida to New York in March will cost a New York state man. Police say the 25-year-old man rented a U-Haul to drive to New York, but then never returned it. Apparently, this man had a master plan though to prevent getting caught. Officials say he spray painted the truck all black.

If you've ever seen a poorly spray painted vehicle it's quite a sight. Syracuse.com says the Bossvale, NY man had been hiding the creepy looking painted truck, in an attempt to elude authorities. But his luck ended when the truck was discovered by police in Vienna, NY during a burglary investigation. Police say that upon discovery, the man had also removed the U-Haul's catalytic converter at some point. Catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed in recent times, as the stolen parts can be resold on the black market for big bucks.

Speaking of alleged auto theft, you may remember this story from just last weekend. Police say a 32-year-old woman stole an ambulance that was at a cleaning station and took off. New York State police were quickly notified that the Buffalo woman had stolen the ambulance and was heading west on I-90. Troopers say they tried stopping her at least twice but she was able to escape. This is when officials say she took the exit towards Rochester, and then eventually made her way to Irondequoit. There is no indication whether or not she had the emergency lights all blaring for dramatic effect, but police say the chase ended when the suspect went sailing straight into the bay. Whoa.

Officials were able to rescue the woman and pull her to shore. Now, she is facing a slew of charges, including criminal possession of stolen property and grand larceny.