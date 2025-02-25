A politician in New York state has proposed a ban on what he describes as a "highly addictive substance". The move comes even as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration came out in support of the product, according to Fox. However, according to a recent survey by The New York Post, this product is becoming "more popular among youths".

New York State Lawmaker Proposes Ban On "Highly Addictive" Product

New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, of Manhattan, has introduced legislation that would ban the sale of flavored nicotine pouches across the state.

The proposed ban comes even after The New York Post had reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration endorsed the "product’s potential health benefits in helping smokers cut back or quit cancer-causing cigarettes."

New York has already placed high taxes on nicotine pouches. This aligns the state's regulation more closely with other tobacco products, even though the pouches do not contain actual tobacco, according to NicoProf. Hoylman-Sigal says he hopes the ban will keep the small nicotine pouches, that are placed between the gum and lip, out of reach of kids.

The Senator stated in the bill that the "product is distinguishable from other smokeless tobacco products because they do not contain tobacco leaf, rather contain nicotine derived from tobacco or synthetic nicotine."

The Senator went on to say that "this legislation would align New York values in prohibiting enticing flavors for all nicotine products — including nicotine pouches."

Nicotine Pouches

The Post reports that nicotine pouches are the fastest growing tobacco product in the United States. According to NicoProf, California currently has strictest regulations on tobacco products, including a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products. However, the nicotine pouches are not necessarily classified under these bans unless explicitly stated.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer had previously called for federal action to crack down on nicotine pouches, practically a popular brand called Zyn, according to CBS News.