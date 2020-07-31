New York State Hunting and Trapping Licenses Available in August

The DEC has announced that hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits for the 2020-2021 season will go on sale Monday, August 10.

With liberal bag limits and some of the longest seasons around, New Yorkers can enjoy hunting continuously from September 1 into April. Licenses and permits can be purchased at any DEC license-issuing agents or by calling (866) 933-2257.

The new hunting and trapping licenses are valid from September 1, 2020, through August 31, 2021, while annual fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.

DEC Commissioner Seggos said:

As more New Yorkers look for outdoor activities close to home, we have seen renewed interest in hunting and trapping for the quality recreational experiences these activities provide, especially here in New York State. Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers enjoy small and big game hunting and this fall's hunting and trapping seasons will help bring a sense of normalcy to an otherwise challenging year. As always, safety is a top priority, and we remind all hunters to follow the key principles of hunter safety

Beginning August 10, the DEC call center will be available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through October 1. Regular call center hours will resume on October 2.

The new automated licensing system makes obtaining a hunting, trapping, or fishing license much easier.