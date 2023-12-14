For Second Time This Week New York Flags Lowered Half Staff Again

Earlier this week, all flags in New York State were ordered to be flown at half-staff. Now, another tragedy has caused flags to be lowered again.

On Tuesday, flags on all state buildings were flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset to honor the life of Hudson Valley man, Christopher P. Rock. Technical Sergeant Christopher P. Rock passed away at the age of 59 from an illness stemming from his assignment in and around the World Trade Center site following the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.

The Kerhonkson resident was assigned to Troop F in Ellenville and served in the New York State Police for 26 years.

Canva Canva loading...

Flags Lowered in New York Once Again This Week

While flags were still half-mast to honor Rock, Governor Hochul made another proclamation that flags will be flown half-staff once again on Thursday, December 14.

Get our free mobile app

From sunrise to sunset, flags on State buildings will be flown at half-staff in honor of New York State Police Trooper Robert M. Burney.

NYS Div. of Homeland Security & Emergency Services

NYS Div. of Homeland Security & Emergency Services loading...

The 57-year-old Utica College graduate served almost three decades as a New York State trooper.

Hochul praised Burney's commitment to the citizens of New York State.

May Trooper Burney’s memory be a comfort to his family, and may his legacy live on in the lives he touched in the line of duty. His loved ones are in our hearts as we mourn their loss.

Burney passed away on Saturday, December 9 from an illness related to his assignment in and around the World Trade Center site following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. After the attacks, Burney was assigned to New York City to aid in the search and recovery efforts.

Trooper Burney was from New Hartford and is survived by his long-term companion, his mother and extended family.

Over 100 'Fun Facts' About The Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.