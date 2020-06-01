New York Releases COVID-19 Early Warning Reopening Dashboard

New York State officials released a new COVID-19 Early Warning System Dashboard that "international experts" are using to determine if a region can continue the reopening process.

Late Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state was bringing in international experts to help advise the state's reopening plan.

On Friday, during his daily COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo announced the experts looked at the data an announced the Central New York North Country, Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions have reached Phase 2.

Cuomo also announced the implementation of a new early warning dashboard that aggregates the state's expansive data collection efforts for New Yorkers, government officials and experts to monitor and review how the virus is being contained on an ongoing basis.

It tracks new infections and their severity, hospital capacity by region and other metrics. The early warning system dashboard was developed in consultation with internationally-known experts who have been advising New York State.

"Remember that reopening does not mean that we're going back to the way things were," Cuomo said. "Life is not about going back. Nobody goes back. We go forward. And it's going to be different. This is about reopening to a new normal — a safer normal. People will be wearing masks and people will be socially distanced — it's a new way of interacting, which is what we have to do. Wear a mask, get tested and socially distance."

The early warning dashboard can be found here.