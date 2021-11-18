New York Postal Worker Saves Elderly Hudson Valley Man’s Life
The life of an elderly Hudson Valley man was saved thanks to an observant postal worker.
On Monday around 2:45 p.m., the City of Hudson Police Department received a call from the United States Postal Service.
The Post Office reported that one of their Postal Carriers had concerns that an elderly man on Aitken Ave went three days without picking up his mail.
The female postal worker was worried about his safety and well-being, officials say.
Police responded to the home knocked on all the windows and doors and got no response. During the investigation, the patrol interviewed numerous neighbors. They learned that no one had seen the man for days.
Officers then entered the house through a window and found the man lying on the living room floor next to the front door.
The man was conscious but in need of immediate medical attention, police say.
Police believe the man was on the floor for a long period of time prior to being found. He was identified as 79-year-old Paul Schuchman.
Shuchman was transported to Albany Medical Center for emergency medical treatment, where he remains.
His condition was not released, but police say the postal carrier saved the man's life.
Police haven't been able to identify any family members and no contact information was located at his home. If anyone has any information regarding his next of kin, please contact the Hudson Police Department at (518)828-3388.
