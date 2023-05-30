New York Pizza Bandit Strikes Again In Hudson Valley

The mystery pizza bandit continues to puzzle Hudson Valley restaurants and local police. Can you help?

The Hudson Valley's pizza graffiti artist has tagged up another local eatery.

Pizza Graffiti Artist Strikes In Larchmont, New York

Nicky's Pizzeria & Restaurant in Larchmont, Westchester County, New York is the latest local restaurant that was spray-painted pepperoni and green pepper slice.

This marks at least the seventh time a local pizzeria was tagged with unwanted art.

Pizza Bandit Strikes In Eastchester, Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, Tuckahoe and Pelham

Spray-painted pizza slices topped with pepperoni, green peppers, and gooey cheese have appeared outside of both casual pizza spots and upscale pizza restaurants across the county.

The unwanted art has appeared at Cosimo and Johnny's Pizza Shop in Eastchester, Four Corners Pizza in Pelham, Jimmy's Pizzeria in Mamaroneck, pizzerias in New Rochelle and two Villagio Ristorante & Pizzeria locations, in Tuckahoe and Pelham.

Charges Are Possible

In each case, nothing is stolen or damaged. However, police report that the graffiti artist may face criminal charges if found.

The unknown artist could be charged with criminal mischief, fined and could potentially face jail time, officials say.

